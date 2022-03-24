Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $999.11. 40,026,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,515,010. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 203.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $891.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $939.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

