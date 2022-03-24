Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,198 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 6,118,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205,421. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.