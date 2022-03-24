Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

IVW traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. 2,291,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

