Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.36 and its 200 day moving average is $271.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

