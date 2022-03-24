Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.68. 5,991,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

