Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.00. 42,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.47. The company has a market capitalization of $411.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

