Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

IHF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.02. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $245.12 and a 52 week high of $293.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.