Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWV. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,142,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,525,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ACWV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.90. 2,448,986 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

