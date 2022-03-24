Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,917. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.70.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.