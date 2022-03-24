Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2,320.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 81,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,063,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

AX stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 309,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

