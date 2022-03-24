Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 19,024,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,362,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

