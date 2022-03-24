Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 216,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

