Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DRSK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

