Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,577 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 12,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,293. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

