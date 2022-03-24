Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,539. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

