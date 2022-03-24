Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 957,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,230. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

