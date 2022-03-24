VIG (VIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

VIG (VIG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. VIG has a market cap of $864,827.50 and approximately $12.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,268,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

