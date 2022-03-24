Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 403,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,083. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $421.86 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Veru by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veru by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veru by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veru by 34.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

