Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.63.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $248.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.41.
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.