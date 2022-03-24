Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $248.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

