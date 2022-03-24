Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

