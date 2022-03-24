Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $135.64 and last traded at $134.40. Approximately 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.47.

Specifically, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

