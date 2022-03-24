Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,318,832 shares.The stock last traded at $210.51 and had previously closed at $210.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

