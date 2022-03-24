Velo (VELO) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Velo (VELO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and approximately $526,154.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.09 or 0.07050274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.81 or 1.00001335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00044053 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

