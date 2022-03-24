Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.83. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

