VeChain (VET) Hits Market Cap of $3.73 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $425.85 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

