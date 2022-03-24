Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,799. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.