Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,370 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $113,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,532. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

