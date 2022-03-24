Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,635,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

