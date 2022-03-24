Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

