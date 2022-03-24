VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $57.81 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

