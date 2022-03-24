VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. began coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.63.

Shares of EINC opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.72. VanEck ETF Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$26.06.

