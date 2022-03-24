Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $327.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $255.42 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.