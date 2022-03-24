Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Tops $51.78 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Vai has a total market capitalization of $51.78 million and $64,958.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

