USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Cap of $28.58 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $113.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.91 or 0.07045260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.43 or 0.99900796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044136 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

