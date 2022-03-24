UREEQA (URQA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,442.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $12,442.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.95 or 0.07059736 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.05 or 0.99803538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044152 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.