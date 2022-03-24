Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.
Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)
