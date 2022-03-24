Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

