Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.90

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 17679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.