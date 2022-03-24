UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $884,000 Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Construction Partners worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $553,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

ROAD stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

