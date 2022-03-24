UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,884 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,874 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zumiez worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

