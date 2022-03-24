Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $599,837.13

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Ubex has a market capitalization of $599,837.13 and approximately $153,965.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011812 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00246112 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

