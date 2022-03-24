U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,874 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $781.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

