Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,804 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,804 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 223,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

