Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.84. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.