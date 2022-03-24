Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

