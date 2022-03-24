Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 600 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

