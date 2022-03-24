Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after acquiring an additional 373,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 369,969 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 226,755 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 580,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $49.02 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

