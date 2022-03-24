Truist Financial Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $350.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.63.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,570. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

