trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 34,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.87 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

