TriumphX (TRIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $226,887.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $226,887.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00109462 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

