Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EBOX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of EBOX stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.20 ($1.33). 1,135,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,935. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 94.10 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a market cap of £427.80 million and a PE ratio of 516.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.75.

In related news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($65,086.89).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

